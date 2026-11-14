Ko Kyung Pyo To Be Edited Out Of Multiple Variety Shows Due To Drunk Driving Accident

Multiple variety shows have announced that they will be minimizing Ko Kyung Pyo’s screen time in the wake of his drunk driving accident.

In the early hours of November 14, Kyo Kyung Pyo collided with a sanitation vehicle while driving under the influence, and his blood alcohol content was found to be at a level high enough for his driver’s license to be revoked (0.08 percent or higher). Later that morning, the actor’s agency released an official statement confirming and apologizing for the accident.

That same day, several variety shows announced their plans to edit out as much of Ko Kyung Pyo’s footage as possible.

A representative of MBC’s “How Do You Play?” stated, “We plan to edit the footage of Ko Kyung Pyo’s appearance as extensively as possible in order to prevent viewers from feeling uncomfortable while watching.”

Meanwhile, a representative of tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side” also commented, “For tomorrow’s and next week’s episodes of ‘Sixth Sense: B-Side,’ we plan to edit out as much footage of Ko Kyung Pyo’s appearance as possible in order to prevent viewers from feeling uncomfortable while watching.”

The production team of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday,” for which Ko Kyung Pyo recently filmed an episode, made a similar statement. “We have not yet set a date for the broadcast,” they explained, before adding, “We plan to edit [him] out as much as possible in order to prevent viewers from feeling uncomfortable while watching.”

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