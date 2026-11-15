TREASURE's 'SHOCK' Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

TREASURE has set a personal record with the music video for their new title track!

According to YG Entertainment, on November 14 at approximately 3:50 p.m. KST, TREASURE’s music video for their latest title track “SHOCK” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their fifth music video to do so after “BOY,” “I LOVE YOU,” “JIKJIN,” and “IF I.”

TREASURE originally released the music video for “SHOCK” on November 2 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just 11 days, 21 hours, and 50 minutes to reach the milestone.

“SHOCK” is now TREASURE’s fastest music video to hit the 100 million mark, breaking their previous record of 11 days, 22 hours, and 49 minutes set by their last title track “IF I” earlier this year.

Congratulations to TREASURE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “SHOCK” again below: