Watch: TXT's Yeonjun Reveals His Home + Hangs Out With Seo Bum June In 'I Live Alone' Preview

TXT’s Yeonjun will be sharing a peek inside his home and everyday life on MBC’s “I Live Alone”!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “I Live Alone,” Yeonjun introduces himself and reveals that he’s currently in his seventh month of living on his own.

The singer is then shown spending time alone in his new home, where he cooks a meal while watching actor Ku Sung Hwan on his TV. Yeonjun goes on to share that he’s a big fan of Ku Sung Hwan, who is unable to hide his delight at the declaration.

After making pasta inspired by Ku Sung Hwan’s on-screen cooking, Yeonjun also follows his example in cleaning and working out at home.

Later, Yeonjun meets up with his friend Seo Bum June, with whom he used to co-host SBS’s “Inkigayo.” After they go grocery shopping together, Seo Bum June playfully scolds Yeonjun for the state of his fridge, to which Yeonjun attempts to defend himself by saying, “It hasn’t been long since I started living on my own.”

Yeonjun’s episode of “I Live Alone” will air on November 20 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below! (Yeonjun first appears in the video at 1:07.)

Watch full episodes of “I Live Alone” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yeonjun’s cameo in the drama “Live On” below:

Watch Now