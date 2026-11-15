Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 3
ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” moves up one spot to No. 1 in its second week on the chart. Congratulations to ILLIT!
Debuting at No. 2 is RESCENE’s “With,” the title track from their fourth mini album “PULSE.” “With” captures the moment of finally meeting someone they have long dreamed of after running toward the voice calling out to them.
Rounding out the top three is IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” which moves down two spots.
Also newly entering the top 10 is TWS’s “Call My Name,” which debuts at No. 7. The title track from their second single album “TO US,” “Call My Name” is a song that blends pounding drum sounds, a driving bass rhythm, and jazz piano playing from pianist Yun Seok Cheol.
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1 (+1) You’re Under Arrest
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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2 (new) With
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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3 (-2) Looks Can Kill
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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4 (-1) NEON
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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5 (+1) The Adult I Dreamed Of
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
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6 (-2) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 29 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (new) Call My Name
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
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8 (-1) BAD
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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9 (-4) CRASH
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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10 (-2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+12)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|12 (+3)
|삐그덕 (seesaw (feat. IU))
|Crush
|13 (-2)
|LEMONADE
|aespa
|14 (+3)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|15 (+3)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|16 (+4)
|노스탈지아 (Nostalgia)
|BIG Naughty
|17 (-5)
|Insomnia
|RIIZE
|18 (new)
|BLOW UP
|P1Harmony
|19 (+2)
|French Kissing
|AND2BLE
|20 (-4)
|Pop Off Pop Off
|KiiiKiii
|21 (+1)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|22 (-12)
|긴 소원 (Birthday Wish)
|NMIXX
|23 (-9)
|Star Trace
|PLAVE
|24 (new)
|DIENAMITE
|xikers
|25 (-1)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|26 (+12)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|27 (-14)
|I SPY
|NCT WISH
|28 (+1)
|Dear my crazy soulmate
|IU
|29 (-3)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|30 (–)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
|31 (-12)
|GO HARD
|MEOVV
|32 (-5)
|미장센 (Mise en scène)
|Epik High, Davichi
|33 (-1)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|34 (new)
|마음의 숲 (Forest of the Heart)
|Joseon HipHop
|35 (new)
|Calling back
|Dragon Pony
|36 (new)
|외사랑 (One-sided love (feat. Choi Yu Ree))
|Park Jinyoung
|37 (new)
|LIT IT
|HEART OF WOMAN
|38 (-10)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|39 (new)
|BUFFERING
|ADAP
|40 (+1)
|12 o’clock
|JxJ
|41 (-2)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|42 (-8)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|43 (-7)
|ANIMAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|44 (-7)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|45 (-20)
|Hush
|XLOV
|46 (new)
|ADDICTED
|Jisoo
|47 (new)
|RASCALS
|AM8IC
|48 (+2)
|CHOP!
|B THE HOOD
|49 (-9)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|50 (new)
|ㄴㅇㄱ (To You, To Me, To N)
|Lee Byeong Chan
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%