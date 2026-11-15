Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 3

ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” moves up one spot to No. 1 in its second week on the chart. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Debuting at No. 2 is RESCENE’s “With,” the title track from their fourth mini album “PULSE.” “With” captures the moment of finally meeting someone they have long dreamed of after running toward the voice calling out to them.

Rounding out the top three is IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” which moves down two spots.

Also newly entering the top 10 is TWS’s “Call My Name,” which debuts at No. 7. The title track from their second single album “TO US,” “Call My Name” is a song that blends pounding drum sounds, a driving bass rhythm, and jazz piano playing from pianist Yun Seok Cheol.

Singles Music Chart - November 2026, Week 3 1 (+1) You’re Under Arrest Album: BREAK EVEN Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (new) With Album: PULSE Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Dahlqvist, Karimi, Fast, Josh Lee, Derful Kim, Hwang Se Young Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, Josh Lee, Derful Kim, Jo In Ho Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-2) Looks Can Kill Album: Looks Can Kill Artist/Band: IVE Music: Nelsen, BAVA, Fulton, Hahs, MLITE Lyrics: Gaeko, Seo Ji Eum, Lil Cherry, Rei, Rick Bridges Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (-1) NEON Album: NEON Artist/Band: A2O LITE Music: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Lyrics: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (+1) The Adult I Dreamed Of Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of Artist/Band: MEOMURU Music: MEOMURU Lyrics: MEOMURU Genres: Rock Chart Info 6 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-2) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 29 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (new) Call My Name Album: TO US Artist/Band: TWS Music: Jin Jeon, Shakka, Shah, Eljay, Shaw, Yun Seok Cheol Lyrics: Youngjae, Kim Min Jung, Shinyu, BAEHAE, Dohoon, Jin Jeon, Shakka, Shah, Eljay Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (-1) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-4) CRASH Album: CRASH Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Bailey, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 5 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (-2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 8 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+12) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 12 (+3) 삐그덕 (seesaw (feat. IU)) Crush 13 (-2) LEMONADE aespa 14 (+3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 15 (+3) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 16 (+4) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty 17 (-5) Insomnia RIIZE 18 (new) BLOW UP P1Harmony 19 (+2) French Kissing AND2BLE 20 (-4) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii 21 (+1) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 22 (-12) 긴 소원 (Birthday Wish) NMIXX 23 (-9) Star Trace PLAVE 24 (new) DIENAMITE xikers 25 (-1) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 26 (+12) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 27 (-14) I SPY NCT WISH 28 (+1) Dear my crazy soulmate IU 29 (-3) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 30 (–) SUN KISS TUIDE 31 (-12) GO HARD MEOVV 32 (-5) 미장센 (Mise en scène) Epik High, Davichi 33 (-1) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 34 (new) 마음의 숲 (Forest of the Heart) Joseon HipHop 35 (new) Calling back Dragon Pony 36 (new) 외사랑 (One-sided love (feat. Choi Yu Ree)) Park Jinyoung 37 (new) LIT IT HEART OF WOMAN 38 (-10) BiiiG BIGBANG 39 (new) BUFFERING ADAP 40 (+1) 12 o’clock JxJ 41 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 42 (-8) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 43 (-7) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR 44 (-7) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 45 (-20) Hush XLOV 46 (new) ADDICTED Jisoo 47 (new) RASCALS AM8IC 48 (+2) CHOP! B THE HOOD 49 (-9) Good Goodbye Hwasa 50 (new) ㄴㅇㄱ (To You, To Me, To N) Lee Byeong Chan

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%