Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 3

Music
Nov 15, 2026
by edward1849

ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” moves up one spot to No. 1 in its second week on the chart. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Debuting at No. 2 is RESCENE’s “With,” the title track from their fourth mini album “PULSE.” “With” captures the moment of finally meeting someone they have long dreamed of after running toward the voice calling out to them.

Rounding out the top three is IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” which moves down two spots.

Also newly entering the top 10 is TWS’s “Call My Name,” which debuts at No. 7. The title track from their second single album “TO US,” “Call My Name” is a song that blends pounding drum sounds, a driving bass rhythm, and jazz piano playing from pianist Yun Seok Cheol.

Singles Music Chart - November 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (+1) You’re Under Arrest
    Image of You’re Under Arrest
    Album: BREAK EVEN
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (new) With
    Image of With
    Album: PULSE
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Dahlqvist, Karimi, Fast, Josh Lee, Derful Kim, Hwang Se Young
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, Josh Lee, Derful Kim, Jo In Ho
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-2) Looks Can Kill
    Image of Looks Can Kill
    Album: Looks Can Kill
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Nelsen, BAVA, Fulton, Hahs, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Gaeko, Seo Ji Eum, Lil Cherry, Rei, Rick Bridges
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-1) NEON
    Image of NEON
    Album: NEON
    Artist/Band: A2O LITE
    • Music: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin
    • Lyrics: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+1) The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Image of The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Artist/Band: MEOMURU
    • Music: MEOMURU
    • Lyrics: MEOMURU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-2) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 29 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (new) Call My Name
    Image of Call My Name
    Album: TO US
    Artist/Band: TWS
    • Music: Jin Jeon, Shakka, Shah, Eljay, Shaw, Yun Seok Cheol
    • Lyrics: Youngjae, Kim Min Jung, Shinyu, BAEHAE, Dohoon, Jin Jeon, Shakka, Shah, Eljay
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-1) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-4) CRASH
    Image of CRASH
    Album: CRASH
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Bailey, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+12) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie
12 (+3) 삐그덕 (seesaw (feat. IU)) Crush
13 (-2) LEMONADE aespa
14 (+3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
15 (+3) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
16 (+4) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty
17 (-5) Insomnia RIIZE
18 (new) BLOW UP P1Harmony
19 (+2) French Kissing AND2BLE
20 (-4) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii
21 (+1) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
22 (-12) 긴 소원 (Birthday Wish) NMIXX
23 (-9) Star Trace PLAVE
24 (new) DIENAMITE xikers
25 (-1) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
26 (+12) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
27 (-14) I SPY NCT WISH
28 (+1) Dear my crazy soulmate IU
29 (-3) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
30 (–) SUN KISS TUIDE
31 (-12) GO HARD MEOVV
32 (-5) 미장센 (Mise en scène) Epik High, Davichi
33 (-1) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
34 (new) 마음의 숲 (Forest of the Heart) Joseon HipHop
35 (new) Calling back Dragon Pony
36 (new) 외사랑 (One-sided love (feat. Choi Yu Ree)) Park Jinyoung
37 (new) LIT IT HEART OF WOMAN
38 (-10) BiiiG BIGBANG
39 (new) BUFFERING ADAP
40 (+1) 12 o’clock JxJ
41 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
42 (-8) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
43 (-7) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR
44 (-7) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
45 (-20) Hush XLOV
46 (new) ADDICTED Jisoo
47 (new) RASCALS AM8IC
48 (+2) CHOP! B THE HOOD
49 (-9) Good Goodbye Hwasa
50 (new) ㄴㅇㄱ (To You, To Me, To N) Lee Byeong Chan

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

A2O LITE
ALLDAY PROJECT
ATEEZ
CORTIS
ILLIT
IVE
MEOMURU
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
TWS

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