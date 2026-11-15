2 Points To Keep An Eye On In Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah's 'Love In Disguise'

“Love in Disguise” continues to keep viewers on their toes!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Ahead of the upcoming episodes, “Love in Disguise” shared points to pay attention to regarding the changes in Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee’s relationship.

1. Discovering that Kang Jae Hee is a woman

When he first hired Kang Jae Hee as his secretary, Yoon Ji Jun was filled with suspicion. However, he gradually began to open up to Kang Jae Hee after seeing how she sincerely gave it all to protect him.

Yoon Yi Jun eventually fell for Kang Jae Hee as a person, regardless of her gender. However, when he confessed his feelings, Kang Jae Hee rejected him as she was also deceiving Yoon Yi Jun by investigating him while undercover.

Nevertheless, an unexpected accident revealed that Kang Jae Hee is actually a woman, raising anticipation for how Yoon Yi Jun will accept this truth and whether his attitude toward Kang Jae Hee will change.

2. Kang Jae Hee’s other secret

Another secret Kang Jae Hee has is that she is also an undercover detective. How her identity as a detective will be revealed is another point to anticipate in the drama. Although it has been revealed that Kang Jae Hee is a woman, she has yet to confess the truth about being a detective.

Previously, Yoon Yi Jun witnessed the secretive meeting between Kang Jae Hee and fellow officer Kim Seok Jin (Nam Hae Jun), harboring suspicions regarding their relationship and raising tension for how and when her identity will be revealed.

Viewers are curious to find out whether Kang Jae Hee will be able to keep her detective identity a secret or if she will confess the truth herself.

The next episode of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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