“The Remarried Empress” and “100 Days of Deception” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, Disney+’s new series “The Remarried Empress” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “The Remarried Empress” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads swept four of the top eight spots on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Shin Min Ah entered the list at No. 4, Lee Jong Suk at No. 5, Ju Ji Hoon at No. 7, and Lee Se Young at No. 8.

No. 1 and No. 2 on the actor list went to GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Kim You Jung, the stars of tvN’s “100 Days of Deception,” which took No. 2 on this week’s drama list.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Doctor X” and its leading lady Kim Ji Won swept the No. 3 spots on the drama and actor lists respectively.

ENA’s “Between Steps” held steady at No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun ranked No. 6 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” took No. 6 on this week’s drama list, and star Yoo Yeon Seok made the actor list at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Disney+ “The Remarried Empress” tvN “100 Days of Deception” SBS “Doctor X” ENA “Between Steps” Netflix “Dead-End Job” MBC “The Perfect Lie” tvN “Love in Disguise” JTBC “Final Table” KBS2 “Sword & Silence” KBS2 “Love on the Menu”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Jinyoung (“100 Days of Deception”) Kim You Jung (“100 Days of Deception”) Kim Ji Won (“Doctor X”) Shin Min Ah (“The Remarried Empress”) Lee Jong Suk (“The Remarried Empress”) Choo Young Woo (“Between Steps”) Ju Ji Hoon (“The Remarried Empress”) Lee Se Young (“The Remarried Empress”) Kim So Hyun (“Between Steps”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“The Perfect Lie”)

Watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” on Viki below:

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And catch up on the latest episodes of “Love on the Menu” below:

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