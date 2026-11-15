Another comeback, another “million-seller” album for NCT DREAM!

Last week, NCT DREAM made their long-awaited comeback with their new studio album “DREAM AFTER DREAM” and its upbeat title track “Boogie Woogie.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “DREAM AFTER DREAM” sold an impressive total of 1,002,558 copies in the first week of its release (November 9 to 15), making it NCT DREAM’s ninth album to surpass 1 million first-week sales.

NCT DREAM is only the second artist in Hanteo history to have nine different albums sell over 1 million copies within the first week of their release (after SEVENTEEN).

Before “DREAM AFTER DREAM,” NCT DREAM previously surpassed 1 million first-week sales with “Hot Sauce,” “Glitch Mode,” “Candy,” “ISTJ,” “DREAM( )SCAPE,” “DREAMSCAPE,” “Go Back To The Future,” and “Beat It Up.”

Congratulations to NCT DREAM!

Watch NCT DREAM’s film “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM” with subtitles on Viki below:

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