tvN’s “Love In Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love in Disguise,” Yoon Yi Jun, who has always struggled to open up to others, gradually allowed Jae Hee into his heart. He eventually realized that his feelings for her went beyond gender and sincerely confessed his love, only to be rejected.

However, their relationship takes an unexpected turn following a sudden car accident that exposes Jae Hee’s secret: She is a woman who has been disguising herself as a man. The revelation sets off an unprecedented chain of events. Although the gender barrier between them has finally been removed, Yi Jun is now consumed by a sense of betrayal rather than the affection he once felt. Feeling deceived, he becomes cold and distant toward Jae Hee.

In the newly released stills, the two come face-to-face at the hospital for the first time since Jae Hee’s secret was exposed, with an icy atmosphere hanging between them. Wearing a visibly wounded expression, Yi Jun regards Jae Hee with cold indifference and a piercing glare. Meanwhile, the injured Jae Hee appears equally distressed, avoiding his gaze and struggling to meet his eyes.

The next episode of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 16 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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