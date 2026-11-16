The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled new posters!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

Set in a military hospital, where a new chapter in the “New Recruit” squad’s story unfolds following their departure from the Shinhwa Division, the two posters draw attention with their eerie and unsettling atmosphere.

The first teaser poster features a dimly lit military hospital corridor, where the squad—Park Min Seok (Kim Min Ho), Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo), Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han), Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun), Im Da Hye (Jeon Seung Hoon), and Seong Yun Mo (Kim Hyun Kyu)—stands on high alert, visibly tense as they cautiously survey their surroundings.

Adding to the suspense, the silhouette of an unidentified figure can be seen on a hospital bed behind them, heightening the sense of unease surrounding the military hospital.

The second poster introduces two new characters standing side by side: Corporal Yoo Jae Hoon (Ryu Kyung Soo), a hospitalized patient shrouded in mystery, and Yu Jeong Yeon (TWICE’s Jeongyeon), a strikingly beautiful nurse officer with an angelic presence. Notably, the silhouette of another unidentified figure can be spotted beside the illuminated cross at the military hospital, further fueling curiosity about what awaits the characters.

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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