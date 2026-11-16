Updated November 17 KST:

PLAVE and RIIZE have dropped new concept photos for “Lowkey”!

Original Article:

PLAVE and RIIZE will be teaming up!

On November 16, PLAVE and RIIZE shared their plans to officially release their collaboration track “Lowkey.” The track will be released on November 30 at 12 p.m. KST.

Previously, PLAVE and RIIZE teased their special collaboration at the 2026 Melon Music Awards (MMA).

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch “BOSS RIIZE” below:

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