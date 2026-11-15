The Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2026 wrapped up with another night of exciting performances!

On November 15, the second night of this year’s Melon Music Awards was held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The artists who performed on Day 2 included 82MAJOR, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, CORTIS, hrtz.wav, ILLIT, IVE, KiiiKiii, LNGSHOT, NCT 127, NCT WISH, and PLAVE.

Check out the full list of winners from Day 2 here, and watch all of the performances from the second night below!

hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”

AND2BLE – “French Kissing” + “Curious”

LNGSHOT – “Saucin” + “Backseat” + “Moonwalkin” + “Bananas”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire” + “OVERHEAT”

PLAVE – “Watch Me Woo!” + “Star Trace” + “Born Savage”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM” + “BORN DIRE”

CORTIS – “MONEYMONEYMONEY” + “REDRED” + “YOUNGCREATORCREW”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off” + “Delulu” + “404 (New Era)”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest” + “It’s Me”

NCT WISH – “BOY MEETS GIRL” + “We Own This Street” + “I SPY”

IVE – “DEAR. CUPID” + “BANG BANG” + “Looks Can Kill”

NCT 127 – “Cherry Bomb” + “Kick It” + “Piñata” + “Blingy”

The winners and performances from Day 1 can be found here and here.