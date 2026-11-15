Winners Of Melon Music Awards 2026 – DAY 2
This year’s Melon Music Awards (MMA) have come to an end!
On November 15, the Melon Music Awards 2026 held the second night of its ceremony at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Five Daesangs (Grand Prizes) were awarded in total this year, two of which were given out on Day 1: BTS won Album of the Year for “ARIRANG,” while aespa took home the first-ever Global K-Artist of the Year award.
On Day 2, the winners of the remaining 3 Daesangs were announced. IVE won Song of the Year for their smash hit “BANG BANG,” BTS claimed a second Daesang with Artist of the Year, and CORTIS took home Record of the Year.
BTS and IVE, both of whom also won Best Group, were the male and female artists to win the most awards this year. BTS racked up a total of six awards over the course of Day 1 and Day 2, while IVE snagged a total of five trophies.
Check out the full list of winners from Day 2 below, and watch all of the performances here!
Song of the Year: IVE – “BANG BANG”
Artist of the Year: BTS
Record of the Year: CORTIS
TOP10: AKMU, BTS, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, I.O.I, IVE, KiiiKiii, NCT WISH, PLAVE
Global TOP10: aespa, BTS, CORTIS, G-Dragon (BIGBANG), Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, IVE, NCT WISH, RESCENE, RIIZE
Best Group: BTS, IVE
Best Performance – Female: ILLIT, KiiiKiii
Best Music Video: IVE – “BANG BANG”
New Artist of the Year: ALPHA DRIVE ONE, LNGSHOT
Best Music Style: KiiiKiii
Global Rising Artist: AND2BLE
Best Songwriter: Lee Chanhyuk (AKMU)
Global Impact Artist: ILLIT, NCT WISH
TrackZero Choice: Sumin
Japan Favorite Artist: NCT WISH
1theK Icon: hrtz.wav
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! You can also check out the full list of winners from Day 1 here!
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