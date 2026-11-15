Winners Of Melon Music Awards 2026 – DAY 2

This year’s Melon Music Awards (MMA) have come to an end!

On November 15, the Melon Music Awards 2026 held the second night of its ceremony at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Five Daesangs (Grand Prizes) were awarded in total this year, two of which were given out on Day 1: BTS won Album of the Year for “ARIRANG,” while aespa took home the first-ever Global K-Artist of the Year award.

On Day 2, the winners of the remaining 3 Daesangs were announced. IVE won Song of the Year for their smash hit “BANG BANG,” BTS claimed a second Daesang with Artist of the Year, and CORTIS took home Record of the Year.

BTS and IVE, both of whom also won Best Group, were the male and female artists to win the most awards this year. BTS racked up a total of six awards over the course of Day 1 and Day 2, while IVE snagged a total of five trophies.

Check out the full list of winners from Day 2 below, and watch all of the performances here!

Song of the Year: IVE – “BANG BANG”

Artist of the Year: BTS

Record of the Year: CORTIS

TOP10: AKMU, BTS, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, I.O.I, IVE, KiiiKiii, NCT WISH, PLAVE

Global TOP10: aespa, BTS, CORTIS, G-Dragon (BIGBANG), Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, IVE, NCT WISH, RESCENE, RIIZE

Best Group: BTS, IVE

Best Performance – Female: ILLIT, KiiiKiii

Best Music Video: IVE – “BANG BANG”

New Artist of the Year: ALPHA DRIVE ONE, LNGSHOT

Best Music Style: KiiiKiii

Global Rising Artist: AND2BLE

Best Songwriter: Lee Chanhyuk (AKMU)

Global Impact Artist: ILLIT, NCT WISH

TrackZero Choice: Sumin

Japan Favorite Artist: NCT WISH

1theK Icon: hrtz.wav

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! You can also check out the full list of winners from Day 1 here!

Source (1)