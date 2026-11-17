Han So Hee recently joined ELLE Korea for a pictorial and interview!

In the interview accompanying the photo shoot, Han So Hee reflected on what she has discovered about her character Cha Hae In in Netflix’s original series “Solo Leveling,” which she is currently filming.

She shared, “We’re midway through filming, so I don’t think I fully understand Hae In just yet. But when I look into her heart, I see someone more fragile than anyone else. She fights back to protect herself, but at the same time, she strives to protect others and live a life true to what it means to be human. Ultimately, she’s someone who lives for the moment when everyone can be happy. I don’t know if this is the right interpretation, but I always remind myself of that whenever I go on set.”

While she has portrayed strong characters, in real life, Han So Hee is often spotted going about her everyday life in familiar places, from the streets of Seongsu and Han River Park to local cafes.

Asked about the strength she draws from staying grounded in her daily life, she said, “I used to spend a lot of time on my own, but I’ve come to realize that the most peaceful kind of everyday life is one spent with people who bring different colors to my life. Even when nothing particularly special happens, those moments are precious. Even when time passes slowly, or we find ourselves repeating conversations we’ve already had, spending time with the people I like and love is always enjoyable.”

She also spoke about the people around her who give her strength, both on set and in her personal life. “Expressing myself wholeheartedly through acting and living life to the fullest is always a challenge, and I spend a lot of time thinking about how not to burn out. However, whenever I look around during those moments, I see people living even more intensely than I do, and I think I’ve been able to persevere alongside them. Today was no exception,” she said.

Asked about the moments when she feels she has “leveled up” as an actress, Han So Hee reflected, “I think I’ve probably leveled up a little with every project, even if the progress has been subtle. Living the life of a character is by no means easy, but even if I can’t reach 100 percent, I want to take the character as far as my abilities allow.”

She continued, “Throughout that process, working closely with senior actors and fellow cast members inevitably puts me in situations where I have to examine myself closely. Sometimes, I even find myself giving myself a little credit. So, if there’s one thing I’ve gained over time, it’s probably the ability to understand the weight I carry, accept it with humility, and see things through without complaining.”

Han So Hee’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the December issue of ELLE Korea.

Watch Han So Hee in “Project Y” on Viki:

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