The cast of “The Remarried Empress” continues to captivate off-screen!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, Disney+’s “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

Shin Min Ah, who acts as the poised Empress Navier, showed a different charm off-camera, giving a playful look with puffed out cheeks. Unlike the elegance she exudes as Navier, Shin Min Ah shows a more cute and loveable charm behind the scenes.

Ju Ji Hoon, who plays Emperor Sovieshu, captivates with his playful and confident smile while riding a horse. Lee Jong Suk, who takes on the role of Prince Heinrey, exudes princely charms off camera while holding the slate.

Smiling gently while hidden behind the curtains, Lee Se Young showcases a calmer charm on set, brightening up the atmosphere on set with her bright smile.

Not to mention, the smiles of supporting cast members including Lee Bong Ryun, Nam Yoon Ho, and more highlight the strong teamwork and chemistry of the cast.

“The Remarried Empress” airs two new episodes every Wednesday at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City” below:

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