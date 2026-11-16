tvN’s “Love In Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Kang Jae Hee and fellow officer Kim Seok Jin (Nam Hae Jun) have been secretly working together to solve the case surrounding the death of Yi Jun’s former secretary, Han Eun Young (Jung Yoo Min). However, when Yi Jun caught the two meeting, he grew jealous upon seeing how comfortable Jae Hee seems around a man he has never met before.

Kang Jae Hee tried to smooth things over by explaining that Kim Seok Jin is a close hyung she has known for a long time. However, since Yi Jun has already begun developing feelings for her, Kim Seok Jin becomes someone he cannot help but feel bothered by.

In the newly released stills, Yi Jun visits Jae Hee at her home, only to find her sitting side by side with Seok Jin on her rooftop, enjoying a seemingly pleasant conversation.

Notably, Yi Jun overhears their conversation from the stairs and is left shocked by an unexpected remark from Jae Hee, prompting him to turn and walk away.

What did Yi Jun overhear, and what were the two officers discussing?

Find out in Episode 9 of tvN’s “Love in Disguise” on November 16 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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