“Crash” is finally back with Season 2!

According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere broadcast of ENA’s “Crash 2” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.8 percent, marking a promising start.

Starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and more, “Crash” is the first Korean drama to tackle traffic crime investigations that told the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they relentlessly pursue villains on the road. Season 1 first premiered in 2024, and the drama became the second-highest-rated ENA drama at the time. In Season 2, the T.C.I. team evolves into a regional investigative unit, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” starring Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3 percent, recording a similar rating to the previous episode’s score of 5.4 percent.

Catch the premiere of “Crash 2” below:

Watch Now

Also binge-watch Season 1 of “Crash” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)