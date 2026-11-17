Another baseball drama is coming your way!

On November 17, TVING confirmed that Oh Jung Se, Jeon Hye Jin, Park Ji Hwan, Gong Min Jung, Joo Jong Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Lee Sang Jin, and Bae Yoon Kyung will be starring in the new original series “Sunning Baseball Club” (literal title).

“Sunning Baseball Club” is a sports drama that tells the story of married men who receive permission from their wives every weekend to participate in the amateur baseball league. Rather than worrying about winning or losing, these ordinary husbands have to make sure they get back home in time, rediscovering themselves through baseball in the process.

The project will be a collaboration between director Min Jin Ki and scriptwriter Yoon Ki Young of the “New Recruit” series.

Oh Jung Se will play the baseball club’s coach Son Jung Ho, a former broadcast producer who is technically unemployed. His greatest joy is watching baseball at home, and he tries to regain his confidence through the amateur baseball club. Oh Jung Se commented, “It’s a cute baseball team which has professional levels of energy. I’m looking forward to ‘Sunning Baseball Club’ being a baseball club that can have a fun and enjoyable time running around moreso than any other club.”

Jeon Hye Jin will play Kang So Jung, Son Jung Ho’s wife and a writer for a political investigative program. Kang So Jung has sharp insights, and she bickers with her husband like a friend, portraying a realistic married couple.

Park Ji Hwan will take on the role of Park Hyun Cheol, the owner of a fried chicken restaurant that serves as the baseball club’s home ground, while Gong Min Jung will play Park Hyun Cheol’s wife and working mom Choi Eun Joo who has been acknowledged for her skills at the bank. Park Hyun Cheol, who was responsible for raising the twins, will belatedly fall for baseball, bringing changes in the lives of the married couple.

Joo Jong Hyuk and Joo Hyun Young will reunite as newlyweds who have been married for six months. Joo Jong Hyuk takes on the role of Yoon Sang Woo, who used to be a baseball athlete in middle school. When he joins the club, he becomes a shortstop for the team as well as the team’s ace. Joo Hyun Young transforms into kindergarten teacher Han Joo Ah who can nag with an adorable voice. Having starred in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” together, viewers are already anticipating their chemistry together.

Lee Sang Jin will play Lee Seung Min who is in charge of manning the counter for his father’s restaurant and helping his wife go to work. Bae Yoon Kyung will play Lee Seung Min’s wife and flight attendant Kim Do Yeon who has everything from beauty to skills. The two, who respect each other’s independent lives outside their married life, will also face changes through the baseball club.

“Sunning Baseball Team” is slated to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Oh Jung Se in “Fifties Professionals” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Jeon Hye Jin in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)