tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

While Kim Woo Bin takes the lead as the team’s new head coach, the young actors playing the Dukchun High School baseball players will also be a highlight of the drama. Han Tae Ha, Park Sung Hyun, and Cha Seung Woo are set to bring the team to life through their portrayals of young athletes, capturing not only their passion for baseball but also the personal stories that lie beneath the surface.

First, Han Tae Ha plays Oh Tan Hee, a passionate baseball player with a fiery temper befitting his Gyeongsang roots.

Meanwhile, Park Sung Hyun takes on the role of Im Chae Hwan, who gets under his opponents’ skin with his relentless chatter.

Rounding out the trio, Cha Seung Woo plays Kim Chan Young, a kindhearted and warmhearted first-year pitcher.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Watch the drama’s latest teaser here!

Source (1)