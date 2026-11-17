tvN’s “Love In Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yoon Yi Jun, the heir to the Taegang Group, and detective Kang Jae Hee, who went undercover as a male executive assistant to uncover the truth behind the murder allegations surrounding him, have fallen in love after a series of twists and turns. Yoon Yi Jun has been cleared of the murder charges, and Kang Jae Hee’s heart was moved by his sincerity and his willingness to love her for who she truly is, regardless of her gender.

Now that they have just begun their relationship, the two are ready to turn their long-held romantic fantasies into reality. Kang Jae Hee reveals that she has as many as 150 things she wants to do with Yoon Yi Jun now that they are a couple, building excitement.

Yoon Yi Jun responds by showing his determination to do anything for her. True to his status as a third-generation chaebol heir, he even makes plans to charter a private jet for their very first date, ready to spend time with her.

The next episode of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 17 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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