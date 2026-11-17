Lee Dong Wook has officially joined the upcoming film “Nambeol” (literal title)!

On November 17, it was confirmed that Lee Dong Wook will star in “Nambeol.” A representative of the film’s production company Hive Media Corp stated, “We expect Lee Dong Wook’s nuanced acting and distinctive presence to bring even greater depth to the character of Yoon Gwan. We hope you’ll look forward to ‘Nambeol,’ which will showcase the cast’s powerful chemistry and director Lee Mo Gae’s exciting new challenge.”

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates. The film’s previously announced cast includes Lee Byung Hun, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Park Hae Joon, and Lee Kwang Soo.

Lee Dong Wook will play Yoon Gwan, a warrior from Goryeo’s Byeolmuban who skillfully wields two swords. Known for his cool judgment and strong loyalty to his comrades, Yoon Gwan is a trusted companion who has stood by Im Eok (Lee Byung Hun), the leader of the warriors. With his exceptional martial arts skills, he joins the mission to rescue the Joseon people held captive on Tsushima Island.

The role was previously offered to Seo Kang Jun, who ultimately turned it down.

“Nambeol” is currently in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin soon.

Watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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