Seo Kang Jun Turns Down Offer To Star In New Film

Seo Kang Jun has officially turned down the offer to star in the film “Nambeol” (literal title).

On November 11, a representative for Seo Kang Jun stated, “Seo Kang Jun will not be appearing in ‘Nambeol.'”

Previously in October, it was reported that Seo Kang Jun was in talks to play the right-hand man to Lee Byung Hun, who portrays the leader of the warriors. However, he ultimately decided not to join the project. The specific reason for his withdrawal has not been disclosed.

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates. The film previously confirmed cast members including Lee Byung Hun, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Park Hae Joon, and Lee Kwang Soo.

Watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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