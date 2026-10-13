Seo Kang Jun In Talks To Join Lee Byung Hun, Go Youn Jung, And More In Upcoming Historical Action Film

Seo Kang Jun is in talks to make his big-screen comeback!

On October 13, JTBC reported that Seo Kang Jun is considering a role in “Nambeol,” a highly anticipated upcoming martial arts epic.

In response to the report, a representative of production company Hive Media Corp shared, “Seo Kang Jun is in talks to appear in ‘Nambeol.’”

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates.

The film previously confirmed Lee Byung Hun as Im Eok, the leader of the warriors, with Go Youn Jung set to star as the strong-willed and independent Ae Ryeong. Lee Do Hyun will play Bo Gyeong, a warrior who leads the punitive expedition, while WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) will portray Cheot Nom, a skilled archer renowned for his exceptional marksmanship. Park Hae Joon will star as Miyoshi, the leader of a group of Japanese pirates based on Tsushima Island, while Lee Kwang Soo will portray Hwa Bong, an explosives expert attached to the punitive expedition unit who is highly skilled at handling gunpowder weapons.

Lee Sang Yi is also reportedly in talks to join the cast, although his agency has yet to comment on the report.

If confirmed, this will mark Seo Kang Jun’s first big-screen appearance in approximately five years since “A Year-End Medley” in 2021. The film will also mark his first historical action role on the big screen.

“Nambeol” is currently in the final stages of pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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