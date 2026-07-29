Lee Kwang Soo Joins Lee Byung Hun, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, WOODZ, And Park Hae Joon In Upcoming Historical Action Film

Lee Kwang Soo has joined the cast of the upcoming film “Nambeol” (romanized title)!

On July 29, a media outlet reported that the actor will star in the film. In response to the report, the actor’s agency King Kong by STARSHIP stated, “It is true that [Lee Kwang Soo] will appear in ‘Nambeol.’”

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates.

Lee Kwang Soo will portray Hwa Bong, an explosives expert attached to the punitive expedition unit who is highly skilled at handling gunpowder weapons.

The film previously confirmed Lee Byung Hun as Im Eok, the leader of the warriors, with Go Youn Jung set to star as the strong-willed and independent Ae Ryeong. Lee Do Hyun will play Bo Gyeong, a warrior who leads the punitive expedition, while WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) will portray Cheot Nom, a skilled archer renowned for his exceptional marksmanship. Park Hae Joon rounds out the cast as Miyoshi, the leader of a group of Japanese pirates based on Tsushima Island.

“Nambeol” marks the directorial debut of Lee Mo Gae, who previously served as cinematographer for hit films including “12.12: The Day,” “Exhuma,” and “Emergency Declaration.”

“Nambeol” is currently in pre-production with filming scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

In the meantime, watch Lee Kwang Soo in “It’s Okay, That’s Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)