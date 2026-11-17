Netflix’s upcoming drama “Tantara” has unveiled new character stills!

Set in the reckless and merciless Korean entertainment industry of the ’60s and ’80s, “Tantara” chronicles the rise of those who had almost nothing, yet bet everything on a dream of dazzling success.

A still of Min Ja (Song Hye Kyo) smiling brightly on a snowy street captures her spirited and determined nature. Having faced countless hardships from a young age, she has grown into a strong-willed woman who refuses to back down. Song Hye Kyo described Min Ja as “someone with more guts than anyone in Korea, but who also has an innocent side that allows her to pursue her dream of success without hesitation.”

Meanwhile, a still of Dong Gu (Gong Yoo) flashing a hearty smile hints at his bold nature. Despite having little to his name, he refuses to back down in the face of injustice. Writer Noh Hee Kyung shared, “Gong Yoo is naturally such a gentle person, so I asked him to bring out a more prickly side of the character. He remembered my request throughout filming and portrayed it very well.”

Dong Gu is also someone who will fearlessly do whatever it takes to protect Min Ja and their shared dream. Another still shows the two wearing nightclub waiter uniforms, raising curiosity about their journey as they work tirelessly toward their goal of becoming rookie talent managers.

A still of Min Hee (Seolhyun) with a bright, innocent expression hints at the charm she inherited from her mother Yang Ja (Lee Ha Nee), a singer. Having drawn attention for her singing since childhood, Min Hee becomes entangled with Min Ja in a relationship marked by both love and resentment.

Director Lee Yoon Jung explained, “I thought Seolhyun would bring out Min Hee’s more sympathetic side rather than make her seem unlikable. She has an innocent and kind image, and she is also very talented at singing and dancing, so she was perfect for the role.”

Lastly, a still of Seok Gil Yeo (Cha Seung Won) hints at his extraordinary presence and musical genius. Cha Seung Won described him as “a very rough person who, despite his own shortcomings, has the ability to help someone else’s potential blossom brilliantly.”

Writer Noh Hee Kyung also praised the actor, saying, “Cha Seung Won did a great job bringing out the energy and dynamism of Seok Gil Yeo.”

Finally, a still of young Min Ja, Dong Gu, and Min Hee smiling as they climb a mountain together captures their childhood bond. Although they grew up poor, the three shared an exceptionally close friendship. Spanning two decades, their story will follow the events and changes that shape their lives, raising curiosity about the paths they will take.

Writer Noh Hee Kyung described the trio as “the roots of the story. Everything begins here.”

“Tantara,” a collaboration between writer Noh Hee Kyung of “That Winter, The Wind Blows” and “Coffee Prince” and director Lee Yoon Jung, will release Part 1 on December 11, followed by the subsequent parts on December 18 and 25.

Watch Song Hye Kyo in “That Winter, The Wind Blows”:

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Or watch Gong Yoo in “Coffee Prince”:

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