TXT’s comeback is off to a chart-topping start!

On November 16 at 6 p.m. KST, TXT returned with their highly-anticipated new mini album “PERFECT STORM” and its catchy title track “Angel Bite.” Immediately upon its release, both the EP and the song soared to the top of iTunes charts in various countries across the globe.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, as of 10 a.m. KST on November 17, “PERFECT STORM” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 20 different regions, including Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Turkey, Malaysia, Colombia, Singapore, Bahrain, the Philippines, and more.

Meanwhile, “Angel Bite” had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 12 different regions, including Mexico, Thailand, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras, Peru, and more.

All of the songs from “PERFECT STORM” also debuted on the domestic charts in Korea. Within just one hour of the mini album’s release, all six of its tracks made it onto Bugs’ realtime chart, and by midnight KST on November 17, all six songs had also entered both Melon’s Top 100 and Genie’s realtime chart.

Additionally, “Angel Bite” reached No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart just two hours after its release (at 8 p.m. KST on November 16), and it held onto the top spot through 10 a.m. KST the following day (November 17).

Congratulations to TXT!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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