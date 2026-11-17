ILLIT has achieved an exciting career first on the Billboard 200!

Last week, ILLIT’s new mini album “BREAK EVEN” debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making it the group’s first album ever to break into the top 20.

On November 17 local time, Billboard revealed that “BREAK EVEN” had also become ILLIT’s first album ever to spend more than one week on the Billboard 200. In its second week on the chart, the mini album came in at No. 44.

“BREAK EVEN” also swept the No. 2 spots on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and World Albums chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States. (The EP debuted at No. 1 on both charts last week.)

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s new title track “You’re Under Arrest” stayed strong at No. 12 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and rose to a new peak of No. 22 on the Global 200 in its third week on both charts. ILLIT’s previous title track, “It’s Me,” also climbed back up to No. 102 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart in its 28th week.

Finally, ILLIT ranked No. 58 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their sixth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to ILLIT!