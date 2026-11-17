SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has released character posters of its three leads!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Park Min Young will star as the tough and highly competent Kang Yi Ji, a seasoned professional who isn’t easily fazed. Her poster introduces Kang Yi Ji as “100 percent logic” and hints at her prioritizing work over love. After declaring “work is what’s important,” she asks, “It’s not like dating is necessary, is it?”

Yook Sung Jae’s poster showcases the gentle confidence of Han Seon Woo, a kind and caring intern who is “100 percent warmth.” Although he boasts a sincere, guileless charm, he doesn’t shy away from expressing his affection or pursuing the object of his interest. This unapologetic boldness shines through in his caption: “The opportunity is mine, after all.”

Finally, Go Soo will play the cool-headed Park Hyun Tae, an elite and polished division head with a sharp, perceptive gaze. As a professional who is “100 percent rationality,” Park Hyun Tae declares, “I only care about competence.”

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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