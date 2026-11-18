The production team of tvN’s “The Village Barber 2” has issued an official statement addressing how Ko Kyung Pyo’s footage will be handled following his recent drunk-driving incident.

“The Village Barber 2” is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum runs a barbershop in a small seaside village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Ko Kyung Pyo.

Ahead of its November 29 premiere, Ko Kyung Pyo was involved in a drunk-driving incident on November 14. His blood alcohol concentration was high enough to warrant the revocation of his driver’s license. He later issued an apology through his agency.

As the premiere draws closer, the production team addressed the situation and shared its plans for handling the program. On November 18, they released the following statement:

“The Village Barber 2” is a pre-produced program that wrapped filming this summer. It is scheduled to premiere not only in South Korea but also on multiple overseas over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The production team first learned of the news through media reports ahead of the program’s premiere, with postproduction already underway through the final stages. We are taken aback by this unexpected situation and deeply regret what has happened. “The Village Barber 2” follows three regular cast members as they live together in one location and interact with local residents in various ways. Since each cast member’s role and screen time are closely tied to the overall structure of the program, there are practical limitations to what we can do. Nevertheless, the entire production team will do its utmost to minimize viewers’ discomfort without disrupting their viewing experience.

“The Village Barber 2” will premiere on November 29 at 7:45 p.m. KST.

Watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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