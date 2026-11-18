The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

The newly released stills feature familiar faces, including the division commander’s son Park Min Seok (Kim Min Ho), alongside Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo), Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han), Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun), Kim Dong Woo (Jang Sung Bum), Im Da Hye (Jeon Seung Hoon), Choi Byeong Nam (Kim Hee Soo), and Seong Yun Mo (Kim Hyun Kyu). Dressed in hospital gowns, they gather in a hospital room to share food and play Go. Despite their unfamiliar surroundings, they continue their usual bickering and camaraderie as they enjoy some downtime together.

The next stills capture the arrival of new characters. Corporal Yoo Jae Hoon (Ryu Kyung Soo) is a mysterious patient whose solitary walks through the hallways create an unsettling atmosphere.

Meanwhile, nurse officer Yu Jeong Yeon (TWICE’s Jeongyeon) catches the squad’s attention as she makes her rounds and checks on patients in their rooms. It remains to be seen what stories will unfold when these two newcomers cross paths with the existing cast.

In stark contrast to the seemingly peaceful scenes inside the hospital rooms, an eerie atmosphere hangs over the dimly lit corridors. Park Min Seok’s tense expression, as though he has stumbled upon something unexpected, hints that life at the military hospital may take a startling turn.

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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