Shin Min Ah and Lee Jong Suk grow closer amid intense conflict on this week’s episodes of “The Remarried Empress”!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, Disney+’s “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

The newly released stills show Navier, who has always maintained a strong and unwavering demeanor regardless of the circumstances, wearing a sorrowful expression.

As her deep emotional wounds and inner turmoil become increasingly apparent, Heinrey gazes at her tenderly, heightening anticipation for their budding romance. Particular attention is drawn to Heinrey’s question, “Do you love your husband?” and the changes it could bring to their relationship.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Kosair (Ha Do Kwon), Navier’s older brother and commander of the Northern Forces, brings palpable tension to the imperial palace. A tense standoff unfolds between Kosair and Sovieshu, neither of whom makes any effort to hide their hostility toward the other, hinting at a potentially serious confrontation. Having witnessed his beloved younger sister endure emotional pain, Kosair raises questions about what action he will take against Sovieshu and his mistress, Rashta.

Tensions are also beginning to surface in the relationship between Viscount Roteshu (Park Ho San) and Rashta.

Another still also captures an encounter between Lady Albani (Jung Young Joo) and Roteshu, further fueling curiosity about whether the secret Rashta has desperately tried to conceal will finally come to light.

All eyes are on what choice Rashta will make as the crisis surrounding her continues to escalate, threatening the position she has worked so hard to secure.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Remarried Empress” will be released on November 18 at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City” below:

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And watch Lee Se Young in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract”:

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