The first generation k-pop girl group FIN.K.L has signaled the start of their group activities!

On November 18, FIN.K.L—consisting of Lee Hyori, Ok Joo Hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yuri—opened their official social media channels and unveiled individual and group photos.

In the newly released photos, the members stylishly pull off two different looks: black dresses and suits, showcasing their unchanging beauty and presence. They display elegant silhouettes in off-the-shoulder dresses while conveying a confident charisma in classic suit styling.

Along with the individual profile photos, the members’ handwritten signatures were also revealed, adding to the excitement. Lee Hyori, Ok Joo Hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yuri shared heartfelt messages, each writing, “Let’s meet soon!”, “Just like the imagination we always dreamed of. Now!”, “See you soon,” and, “Thank you for waiting,” promising a reunion with their fandom Pinky.

Check out their individual photos and messages below!

Earlier on September 21, FIN.K.L announced a full-group comeback for the first time in 21 years. They plan to meet with fans by carrying out a long-term project centered on music and performances for approximately two years, leading up to 2028, the year of their 30th debut anniversary.

The specific schedule for their full-group comeback project will be released sequentially at a later date. Stay tuned!

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