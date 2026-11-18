The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

This month, &TEAM’s latest Korean mini album “Mark on Me” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 units shipped in Japan.

According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Korean mini album “The Action” was certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan.

Congratulations to both &TEAM and BOYNEXTDOOR!

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