The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled its first teaser!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

The teaser opens with an ominous scene in which a mysterious soldier asks the squad—Park Min Seok (Kim Min Ho), Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo), Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han), Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun), Im Da Hye (Jeon Seung Hoon), and Seong Yun Mo (Kim Hyun Kyu)—who have been admitted to the military hospital in hopes of getting some rest: “Haven’t you noticed something strange about this place?”

Corporal Park Min Seok is soon overcome with fear after witnessing a mysterious patient named Yoo Jae Hoon (Ryu Kyung Soo) repeatedly engaging in bizarre behavior outside the military hospital’s morgue in the middle of the night. Adding to the unease, Kang Chan Seok suddenly starts devouring food for no apparent reason, while Kim Dong Woo (Jang Sung Bum), a by-the-book soldier, keeps repeating the same words as he stares into space. A chilling remark—“They say vengeful spirits keep appearing in this hospital”—hints that life at the military hospital is about to take a disturbing turn for the squad.

Eventually, under the leadership of recruit Seong Yun Mo, the group even performs a mysterious ritual in an attempt to ward off the bizarre phenomena occurring every night. Their struggle to make it safely back to their barracks, alongside a cast of newly introduced characters, further heightens anticipation for the film and the mysteries surrounding the suspicious military hospital.

Watch the full teaser below!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

Watch Now

Also check out Season 3 below:

Watch Now

Source (1)