With tvN’s “Iron Girls 3” set to premiere soon, the production team has unveiled a preview of the first episode and shared what viewers can look forward to this season!

“Iron Girls 3” follows Seol In Ah, Keum Sae Rok, Han Ji Hyeon, and Yeonwoo as they take on the challenge of short track speed skating. After completing a triathlon in Season 1 and pursuing boxing championships in Season 2, the members are embarking on a new journey that marks the series’ first-ever team sport challenge.

The production team explained that the team competition aspect was a major reason they chose short track speed skating. “The fact that it includes a team event in the form of a relay was a big factor,” they said. “Since all four members of Iron Girls will be working together as one team to cross the finish line, we thought this challenge would offer a different kind of fun and emotion from the previous seasons.”

The team also shared their thoughts on the new members’ athletic abilities. Regarding Han Ji Hyeon, they said, “She is doing great thanks to her lovable charm and natural stamina.” They added that she has shown such impressive energy that even returning members Seol In Ah and Keum Sae Rok have been surprised.

As for Yeonwoo, the production team noted, “She was on the track and field team as a child and used to dance, so we had high hopes for her natural athletic instincts. As training progressed, it became clear that she has an innate feel for short track speed skating, which requires more than just physical stamina.”

Returning for her third season, Seol In Ah will serve as the team’s captain and ace. “This season once again shows just how much someone can improve in a short period when exceptional talent is combined with tremendous effort,” the production team said, adding that Seol In Ah has been approaching training more proactively than before.

As the eldest member, Keum Sae Rok will take on the role of leading Seol In Ah, Han Ji Hyeon, and Yeonwoo, who are all the same age. The production team explained that she looks after the younger members and helps maintain a positive team atmosphere.

The first episode will also feature national short track speed skating team members Choi Min Jeong and Kim Gil Li as mentors. The preview shows the two athletes helping the Iron Girls members take on their first challenge, as well as official coach Kwak Yoon Gy revealing his surprise at one member’s natural talent for short track speed skating.

The teaser also showed a glimpse of the members’ intense first training session, which was so demanding that even team leader Kim Dong Hyun struggled. The production team also revealed that the special training session was “on a scale comparable to an actual competition.”

Watch the teaser below:

“Iron Girls 3” will premiere on November 26 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki below!

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And Keum Sae Rok in “Iron Family” on Viki:

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