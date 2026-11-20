ATEEZ’s latest release is officially a “double-million seller”!

Last week, ATEEZ made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” on November 13.

According to Hanteo Chart, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” has now become ATEEZ’s first album ever to surpass 2 million first-week sales.

In the first week of its release (November 13 to 19), “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” sold an impressive total of 2,055,545 copies, breaking ATEEZ’s previous first-week sales record of 1,885,712 (set by their last mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” earlier this year).

Congratulations to ATEEZ on their exciting achievement!

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

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