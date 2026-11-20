Song Kang Ho will star in the upcoming film “Heokgaebi” (literal title)!

On November 20, the film’s production and distribution company Hive Media Corp announced that Song Kang Ho will star in “Heokgaebi.” Hive Media Corp CEO Kim Won Guk shared, “We’re delighted and excited to be working with Song Kang Ho again.” He added, “‘Heokgaebi’ brings together a creative premise and uniquely colorful characters. Through the actors’ delightful chemistry and an engaging storyline, the film will offer audiences a fresh and entertaining experience.”

“Heokgaebi” is a historical comedy-drama about a group of villagers from a remote mountain village who embark on a journey to Hanyang (present-day Seoul) alongside a Japanese soldier they accidentally capture.

Song Kang Ho will play Il Bong, a villager living deep in the mountains of Pyeongan Province. After accidentally capturing a Japanese deserter, Il Bong sees an opportunity to turn his life around and sets out to make the most of it.

The film will be directed by Lee Seok Hoon, who previously helmed “The Pirates,” “Confidential Assignment 2: International,” and “The Himalayas.”

Song Kang Ho is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Gardeners.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Song Kang Ho in “A Taxi Driver” below:

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