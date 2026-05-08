Song Kang Ho, Koo Kyo Hwan, Song Seung Heon, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Kick Off Filming For New Comedy Film “Gardeners”

The upcoming film “Gardeners” has officially kicked off filming!

“Gardeners” tells the story of Choi Young Il (Song Kang Ho), a plant-loving civil servant whose only hobby is growing plants. When he joins forces with a local troublemaker to launch an unusual gardening business, their once-quiet neighborhood spirals into unexpected chaos.

Ahead of filming, director Nam Dong Hyup gathered with an impressive cast including Song Kang Ho, Koo Kyo Hwan, Song Seung Heon, Lee Kwang Soo, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Byung Chul, Park Ju Hyun, Lee Ji Hyun, Kim Sung Kyun, Woo Hyun, Im Won Hee, and Lee Jae In. Despite it being their first time working together, the actors displayed seamless chemistry and lively banter during the reading, raising anticipation for a one-of-a-kind comedy film.

Song Kang Ho stars as Choi Young Il, a diligent civil servant with a magical touch for reviving dying plants. Starring opposite him, Koo Kyo Hwan plays Kim Moon Ho, the neighborhood’s biggest troublemaker who causes chaos wherever he goes.

Song Seung Heon takes on the role of Han Cheong Yong, a celebrity whose career takes a downward turn after an unexpected incident. Lee Kwang Soo will add to the comedy as Boss Song, a character who becomes entangled with Choi Young Il, while Shin Hyun Been heightens the tension as the mysterious Kang Mi Ae.

Meanwhile, Kim Byung Chul plays Yeom Byung Chul, Young Il’s coworker, while Park Ju Hyun transforms into energetic police officer Jung Hae Ri, who brings vitality to the village. Lee Ji Hyun will portray Moon Ho’s mother Bae Mi Hwa, and Kim Sung Kyun stars as the sly police chief Park Kyung Gam.

Veteran actors Woo Hyun and Im Won Hee join the cast as the town chief and county governor respectively, while Lee Jae In will make a special appearance as Young Il’s daughter Choi Eun Soo, portraying a warm father-daughter relationship.

“Gardeners” had begun filming on April 29. Stay tuned for more updates on the film!

In the meantime, watch Song Kang Ho in “A Taxi Driver” below:

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And check out Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” below:

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