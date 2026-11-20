NCT DREAM has won their second music show trophy for “Boogie Woogie”!

On the November 20 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie” and ITZY’s Chaeryeong’s “Lovesick.” NCT DREAM ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,239 points.

Congratulations to NCT DREAM! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT DREAM, ITZY’s Chaeryeong, BESTie, UNCHILD, A2O SOUL, AMPERS&ONE, xikers, H1-KEY, KEYVITUP, Keyveatz, Kei, Baby DONT Cry, HEART OF WOMAN, V01D, Kim Hee Jae, Jang Minho, N.TOP, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Watch the performances below:

NCT DREAM – “Boogie Woogie”

ITZY’s Chaeryeong – “Lovesick”

BESTie – “Love Options”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

AMPERS&ONE – “King’s Way”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

H1-KEY – “Unbelievable”

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

Keyveatz – “HAH!”

Kei – “Predictable Parting”

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

HEART OF WOMAN – “LIT IT”

V01D – “Ending Credit”

Kim Hee Jae – “Hate Goodbyes”

Jang Minho – “To Life, My Friend”

N.TOP – “Silhouette”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Sad Gift (2026 Ver.)”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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