The first day of the 2026 MAMA AWARDS is complete!

This year’s MAMA AWARDS is a two-day event taking place at Kyocera Dome. At CHAPTER 1 on November 20, BTS was awarded Artist of the Year, while ENHYPEN took home Fans’ Choice of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners for CHAPTER 1:

Fans’ Choice Male Top 10: ENHYPEN, TREASURE, CORTIS, LNGSHOT, BIGBANG, BTS, EVAN, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT

Fans’ Choice Female Top 10: ILLIT, TUIDE, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, Apink, i-dle, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, TWICE, Lim Yoona

Favorite Asian Group: INI

Visa Super Stage Artist: TREASURE

Favorite “M Countdown” Stage: ENHYPEN

Best of Next: RESCENE

Worldwide KCONers’ Choice: ZEROBASEONE

Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist: NCT WISH

Best Breakthrough Artist: NCT WISH

Best Female Group: IVE

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Male Artist: Yeonjun

Best Female Artist: Soyeon

Fans’ Choice of the Year: ENHYPEN

Artist of the Year: BTS

Congratulations to all of the winners!

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