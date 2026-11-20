Winners Of 2026 MAMA AWARDS - CHAPTER 1
The first day of the 2026 MAMA AWARDS is complete!
This year’s MAMA AWARDS is a two-day event taking place at Kyocera Dome. At CHAPTER 1 on November 20, BTS was awarded Artist of the Year, while ENHYPEN took home Fans’ Choice of the Year.
Check out the full list of winners for CHAPTER 1:
Fans’ Choice Male Top 10: ENHYPEN, TREASURE, CORTIS, LNGSHOT, BIGBANG, BTS, EVAN, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT
Fans’ Choice Female Top 10: ILLIT, TUIDE, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, Apink, i-dle, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, TWICE, Lim Yoona
Favorite Asian Group: INI
Visa Super Stage Artist: TREASURE
Favorite “M Countdown” Stage: ENHYPEN
Best of Next: RESCENE
Worldwide KCONers’ Choice: ZEROBASEONE
Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist: NCT WISH
Best Breakthrough Artist: NCT WISH
Best Female Group: IVE
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Male Artist: Yeonjun
Best Female Artist: Soyeon
Fans’ Choice of the Year: ENHYPEN
Artist of the Year: BTS
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Source (1)