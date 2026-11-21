The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 21 to November 21.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,728,877, marking a 12.46 percent increase in their score since October.

ATEEZ jumped to second place after seeing a 57.24 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 6,152,411 for November.

Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 5,292,999, while BTS took fourth place with a score of 4,203,006.

Finally, IVE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,738,595, marking a 5.90 percent increase in their score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!