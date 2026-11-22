Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 4
RESCENE’s “With” moves up one spot to No. 1 in its second week on the chart. Congratulations to RESCENE!
Last week’s No. 1 song, ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” moves down one spot to No. 2. IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” holds steady at No. 3.
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 5 is NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie,” the title track from their sixth studio album “DREAM AFTER DREAM.” This uptempo dance song expresses gratitude for making each day special after having experienced countless moments together over the past 10 years.
Crush’s “seesaw” featuring IU moves up five spots to No. 7. This R&B duet wittily captures the awkward missteps and little misunderstandings that arise when two different people fall in love, all through a sweet and endearing lens.
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1 (+1) With
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) You’re Under Arrest
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Looks Can Kill
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) NEON
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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5 (new) Boogie Woogie
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) The Adult I Dreamed Of
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
7 (+5) seesaw (feat. IU)
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
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8 (–) BAD
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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9 (+1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-4) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 30 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (–)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|12 (new)
|REBELS
|ISEGYE IDOL
|13 (+1)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|14 (-1)
|LEMONADE
|aespa
|15 (-8)
|내 이름을 불러줘 (Call My Name)
|TWS
|16 (-7)
|CRASH
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|17 (-2)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|18 (new)
|Dancing in the Dark
|A2O SOUL
|19 (new)
|Lovesick
|Chaeryeong
|20 (new)
|Bananas
|LNGSHOT
|21 (–)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|22 (-6)
|노스탈지아 (Nostalgia)
|BIG Naughty
|23 (+7)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
|24 (+12)
|외사랑 (One-sided love (feat. Choi Yu Ree))
|Park Jinyoung
|25 (-5)
|Pop Off Pop Off
|KiiiKiii
|26 (-8)
|BLOW UP
|P1Harmony
|27 (-1)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|28 (new)
|약속 (I’ll Be Here)
|Kyuhyun
|29 (new)
|NAGARI
|KEYVITUP
|30 (-1)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|31 (-6)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|32 (-9)
|Star Trace
|PLAVE
|33 (-16)
|Insomnia
|RIIZE
|34 (–)
|마음의 숲 (Forest of the Heart)
|Joseon HipHop
|35 (-8)
|I SPY
|NCT WISH
|36 (-1)
|Calling back
|Dragon Pony
|37 (-9)
|Dear my crazy soulmate
|IU
|38 (–)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|39 (-6)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|40 (-8)
|미장센 (Mise en scène)
|Epik High, Davichi
|41 (+1)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|42 (-18)
|DIENAMITE
|xikers
|43 (+3)
|ADDICTED
|Jisoo
|44 (-3)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|45 (-8)
|LIT IT
|HEART OF WOMAN
|46 (-27)
|French Kissing
|AND2BLE
|47 (+2)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|48 (-3)
|Hush
|XLOV
|49 (new)
|화 (HWA)
|Panda Gomm, Yang Hong Won
|50 (new)
|팅팅 (TiNG TiNG)
|UNCHILD
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%