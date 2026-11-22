RESCENE’s “With” moves up one spot to No. 1 in its second week on the chart. Congratulations to RESCENE!

Last week’s No. 1 song, ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” moves down one spot to No. 2. IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” holds steady at No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 5 is NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie,” the title track from their sixth studio album “DREAM AFTER DREAM.” This uptempo dance song expresses gratitude for making each day special after having experienced countless moments together over the past 10 years.

Crush’s “seesaw” featuring IU moves up five spots to No. 7. This R&B duet wittily captures the awkward missteps and little misunderstandings that arise when two different people fall in love, all through a sweet and endearing lens.

Singles Music Chart - November 2026, Week 4 1 (+1) With Album: PULSE Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Dahlqvist, Karimi, Fast, Josh Lee, Derful Kim, Hwang Se Young Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, Josh Lee, Derful Kim, Jo In Ho Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) You’re Under Arrest Album: BREAK EVEN Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) Looks Can Kill Album: Looks Can Kill Artist/Band: IVE Music: Nelsen, BAVA, Fulton, Hahs, MLITE Lyrics: Gaeko, Seo Ji Eum, Lil Cherry, Rei, Rick Bridges Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) NEON Album: NEON Artist/Band: A2O LITE Music: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Lyrics: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (new) Boogie Woogie Album: DREAM AFTER DREAM Artist/Band: NCT DREAM Music: deeno, Yejune Synn, Dochi, Kuzzi Lyrics: Joowon, Jaemin Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-1) The Adult I Dreamed Of Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of Artist/Band: MEOMURU Music: MEOMURU Lyrics: MEOMURU Genres: Rock Chart Info 5 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

7 (+5) seesaw (feat. IU) Album: seesaw (feat. IU) Artist/Band: Crush Genres: R&B Chart Info 12 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (–) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+1) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 10 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (-4) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 30 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (–) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 12 (new) REBELS ISEGYE IDOL 13 (+1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 14 (-1) LEMONADE aespa 15 (-8) 내 이름을 불러줘 (Call My Name) TWS 16 (-7) CRASH ALLDAY PROJECT 17 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 18 (new) Dancing in the Dark A2O SOUL 19 (new) Lovesick Chaeryeong 20 (new) Bananas LNGSHOT 21 (–) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 22 (-6) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty 23 (+7) SUN KISS TUIDE 24 (+12) 외사랑 (One-sided love (feat. Choi Yu Ree)) Park Jinyoung 25 (-5) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii 26 (-8) BLOW UP P1Harmony 27 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 28 (new) 약속 (I’ll Be Here) Kyuhyun 29 (new) NAGARI KEYVITUP 30 (-1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 31 (-6) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 32 (-9) Star Trace PLAVE 33 (-16) Insomnia RIIZE 34 (–) 마음의 숲 (Forest of the Heart) Joseon HipHop 35 (-8) I SPY NCT WISH 36 (-1) Calling back Dragon Pony 37 (-9) Dear my crazy soulmate IU 38 (–) BiiiG BIGBANG 39 (-6) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 40 (-8) 미장센 (Mise en scène) Epik High, Davichi 41 (+1) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 42 (-18) DIENAMITE xikers 43 (+3) ADDICTED Jisoo 44 (-3) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 45 (-8) LIT IT HEART OF WOMAN 46 (-27) French Kissing AND2BLE 47 (+2) Good Goodbye Hwasa 48 (-3) Hush XLOV 49 (new) 화 (HWA) Panda Gomm, Yang Hong Won 50 (new) 팅팅 (TiNG TiNG) UNCHILD

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%