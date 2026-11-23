tvN’s “Love In Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee find themselves on opposing sides, with one determined to let go while the other refuses to give up on their relationship.

Their conflict stems from Chairman Yoon Tae Sik’s (Choi Jin Ho) decision. In an attempt to cover up Taegang Group’s slush fund scandal, Chairman Yoon announces plans to publicly expose the Criminal Task Force’s undercover investigation, putting every member of the team, including Kang Jae Hee, at risk of dismissal.

Determined to keep Kang Jae Hee from being drawn into even greater danger, Yoon Yi Jun decides to take matters into his own hands. He visits his father, Chairman Yoon Tae Sik, and asks him to withdraw the plan to make the investigation public. At the same time, he bids farewell to Kang Jae Hee in an attempt to bring their relationship to an end.

Despite their feelings for each other, the two find themselves at odds. Resolved to stand by his decision, Yoon Yi Jun tries to distance himself from Kang Jae Hee. However, she refuses to give up, insisting, “We can’t just end things like this,” as she tries to persuade him to reconsider.

The next episode of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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