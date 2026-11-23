“Good Day” will be back with Season 2!

Helmed by “Infinite Challenge” PD Kim Tae Ho, “Good Day” is a music project where BIGBANG’s G-Dragon collaborates with individuals from various fields to create a song together. Taking on the role of producer, G-Dragon transforms their stories into music, offering viewers an in-depth look at his creative process through a reality show format.

The producing lineup for Season 2 will include Code Kunst, JANNABI’s Choi Jung Hoon, i-dle’s Soyeon, Stray Kids’ 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han), HANRORO, and Park Myung Soo (DJ G-park).

With the eight music producers, G-Dragon intends to create music that will captivate various generations on the charts. The profits from the song will also head to a good cause.

“Good Partner 2” is slated to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for updates!

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