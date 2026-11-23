Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min will once again lead the Blue Dragon Film Awards this year!

On November 23, it was officially announced that actors Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min will be the hosts for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony.

Following in the footsteps of Kim Hye Soo, who led the Blue Dragon Film Awards for 30 years from the 14th ceremony in 1993 up to the 44th ceremony, Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon have continued the legacy as the new MCs since 2024. This year marks their third year hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards together.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25. Check out this year’s nominees here!

Watch Lee Je Hoon in “Taxi Driver 2” with subtitles below:

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Also watch Han Ji Min in “The Practical Guide to Love”:

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews