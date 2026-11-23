The director and the cast of “The Substitute” have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three high school students whose conflicting goals and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center of the story is a top-ranking student who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

On November 23, TVING’s upcoming series “The Substitute” held a press conference attended by Director Park So Yeon and actors Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, and Park Yoon Ho.

Director Park So Yeon described the series as “a crime thriller about young people facing the most nerve-racking moments of their lives, whose individual desires lead them to make choices that ultimately collide with their parents’ desires.”

Sharing behind-the-scenes details about the casting process, she explained, “When casting, we all gather to discuss our choices, and the actors you see here today were exactly the people we wanted for each role. When we heard that all of them were on board, we wondered if it could really be true. We were overjoyed.”

Bae Hyeon Seong plays Nam Jae Yeop, a model student who conceals deep-seated feelings of inferiority and repressed emotions behind his seemingly perfect exterior. Explaining why he joined the project, he said, “I found the script incredibly interesting. I enjoy showing new and different sides of myself with every performance, and I felt this character would allow me to portray aspects of myself that I hadn’t shown before.”

Having taken on another villainous role following his previous project, “Paradise Lost,” the actor highlighted the differences between the two characters. “In ‘Paradise Lost,’ I played a villain who kept his emotions hidden. In ‘The Substitute,’ however, the character initially wears a mask before taking it off and allowing his repressed emotions to erupt. There are aspects of this role that set it apart from ‘Paradise Lost,’” he explained.

Cha Kang Yoon plays Kang Geon Tae, a scholarship student from a low-income family. Describing his character, he said, “Geon Tae is someone who approaches life with more desperation than anyone else. An incident draws him into a situation where he is forced to make a choice that he feels he has no other option but to make.”

Explaining what drew him to the drama, he added, “I really enjoyed reading the script. Above all, there were many scenes that explored the characters’ psychology, and I wanted to challenge myself with that.”

Park Yoon Ho plays Joo Hee Dong, Kang Geon Tae’s close friend, who admires him and stays by his side. Sharing his reasons for joining the project, he said, “The script kept me on the edge of my seat. It had a real sense of suspense. Joo Hee Dong has feelings that almost everyone has experienced at some point, and that aspect of the character really appealed to me.”

“The Substitute” premieres tonight on November 23 and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out trailers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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