Kim Hyun Joo Doesn't Recognize Her Son Bae Hyeon Seong After 9 Years Apart In 'Paradise Lost'

CJ ENM has shared a new glimpse of its upcoming film “Paradise Lost”!

“Paradise Lost” is a psychological thriller starring Bae Hyeon Seong as Sun Woo, a son long presumed dead, who returns home after having gone missing for nine years. Although his mother So Young (Kim Hyun Joo) has spent the last nine years grieving and longing for her son, she begins to feel uneasy around the “new” Sun Woo after his return, leading to an uncomfortable cohabitation between mother and son.

Newly released stills from the upcoming film capture the contrast between So Young before and after her son’s disappearance.

In the first photo, So Young cheerfully waves goodbye to the young Sun Woo as he boards a bus, offering a glimpse of the ordinary life they enjoyed before tragedy struck.

In the next set of stills, however, So Young is seen turning to a virtual version of her son created through artificial intelligence (AI) for comfort. Even as the years go by, this artificial version of Sun Woo does not age, highlighting how So Young’s life has remained frozen in time after losing her son.

Later stills show So Young struggling with complicated emotions and inner conflict, her inscrutable expressions hinting at her emotional turmoil. What sort of difficult truth will she have to face upon reuniting with her son after nine long years?

Meanwhile, Sun Woo exudes a mysterious, somewhat chilling aura. Shrouded in darkness, his facial expressions appear unsettlingly cold and unreadable. How has he spent the past nine years, and is he the same person he was when he first went missing nearly a decade ago?

“Paradise Lost” will hit theaters on October 21. Check out a teaser for the film here!

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Joo in “Watcher” below:

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