Watch: Kim Hyun Joo Reunites With Her Grown-Up Son Bae Hyeon Seong Who Went Missing As A Child In New Film 'Paradise Lost' Teaser

Director Yeon Sang Ho’s new film “Paradise Lost” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

On July 21, film distributor CJ ENM released a poster and teaser video for “Paradise Lost,” a new project from director Yeon Sang Ho, who helmed the films “Colony,” “Train to Busan,” “Peninsula,” and “The Face” as well as the dramas “Revelations,” “Parasyte: The Grey,” and the “Hellbound” series.

“Paradise Lost” is a thriller that follows the story of a son, Sun Woo, who returns home after nine years of being missing. So Young, who had been soothing her pain by interacting with a childhood version of her son through an artificial intelligence (AI) program while he was gone, begins to feel uneasy around the “new” Sun Woo, leading to an uncomfortable cohabitation between mother and son.

Actress Kim Hyun Joo, who previously worked with Director Yeon Sang Ho in the “Hellbound” series, plays the mother, while Bae Hyeon Seong portrays her son, forming the emotional core of the story. The mystery begins when, nine years after the disappearance of a school camping-trip bus, Ryu So Young—a mother who lost her child in the incident—sees her child return, now suddenly all grown up.

Watch the full teaser below!

The film has been officially invited to the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, which will be held in Canada this September. Director Yeon Sang Ho previously visited Toronto last year when he was invited for his film “The Face.”

Check out a poster below:

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 10 to 20, and will be released in theaters domestically in October.

While waiting, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” on Viki:

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Also watch Kim Hyun Joo in “Watcher”:

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