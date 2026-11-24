The fierce battle for ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to last episode of Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah’s “Love in Disguise,” which aired on November 23, garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.5 percent, seeing a slight 0.1 percent increase from the previous episode’s score of 5.4 percent.

ENA’s “Crash 2” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.6 percent, which is similar to the previous episode’s rating and personal best score of 3.7 percent.

Check out “Crash 2” on Viki:

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Or binge-watching Season 1 of “Crash” below:

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Source (1)