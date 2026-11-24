Park Bo Kyung is stepping in for Kim Seo Hyung, who is withdrawing from SBS’s upcoming drama “Dash” (literal title).

On November 24, SBS shared, “Kim Seo Hyung has withdrawn from ‘Dash,’ and Park Bo Kyung has been cast as her replacement.”

Kim Seo Hyung is reportedly stepping down from the drama due to a deterioration in her health. She was expected to return to the small screen following her appearance in the 2023 drama “Pale Moon,” but her participation in the new project has unfortunately fallen through.

“Dash” is a mystery suspense romance drama that follows Min Hwa Young, a prosecutor determined to uphold justice with her own hands, as she relentlessly pursues the truth surrounding her husband, who suddenly becomes a murder suspect. Shin Hae Sun has previously been confirmed to star as Min Hwa Young.

“Dash” is scheduled to premiere on SBS in 2027.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Kyung in “Love Scout” below:

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