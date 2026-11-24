The stars of tvN’s “Love in Disguise” have shared their final thoughts ahead of the drama’s finale!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

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Previously, Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee were both shot by an unidentified sniper. Meanwhile, Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun) and Lee Hye Jung (Yeonwoo) have also been unable to become a couple due to Hye Jung’s hesitation, stemming from the painful experience of a broken engagement in her past. With both couples facing different crises, viewers are eager to find out how their stories will end.

Ahead of the drama’s finale, cast members Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Kim Jung Hyun, and Yeonwoo shared their closing remarks.

Yim Si Wan remarked, “I enjoyed working on this project so much that I felt sad when filming came to an end. However, the drama’s broadcast period also feels so short. It’s sad to see time fly by.” He added, “I sincerely hope that the time viewers spent with ‘Love in Disguise’ will remain a warm memory for a long time.”

Seol In Ah reflected, “Meeting the character of Kang Jae Hee allowed me to become a little stronger and grow as a person, too, making this a precious project that I will never forget.” After expressing her gratitude to the production team and her fellow cast members, she added, “Although the drama is coming to an end, Kang Jae Hee will remain in your hearts and stay by your side until the very end.”

Kim Jung Hyun, who plays lawyer Kim Si Hyun, left viewers wondering about the outcome of his character’s romance with Lee Hye Jung (Yeonwoo). He said, “It’s been such a happy time thanks to all the interest and love you’ve shown for ‘Love in Disguise’ and Kim Si Hyun,” adding, “After the final episode airs, I’ll leave it to your imagination to decide what kind of relationship Kim Si Hyun and Lee Hye Jung will have.”

Yeonwoo, who plays Lee Hye Jung, the secretary to the chairman of Taegang Group, remarked, “When I first start working on a project, the end always feels so far away, but now that I’m saying my final goodbyes, time seems to have gone by so quickly.” She continued, “This is a project I will never forget because there were so many wonderful moments thanks to the fun atmosphere on set.”

The final episode of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 24 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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Also check out Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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